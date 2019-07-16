Lee, Kenneth

1939 - 2019

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, Reverend and Dr. Kenneth (Keun Sup) Lee, age 80, of Columbus, Ohio passed away July 15, 2019 due to complications of a stroke at Riverside Methodist Hospital. He was born February 9, 1939 to famous tenor singer In Bum Lee and pianist Jung Ja Lee in Seoul, Korea. Ken was a student at Yonsei University and graduate of University of Minnesota (BA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT, MA), and University of Michigan (PhD). Dr. Lee was a professor of architecture at The Ohio State University for 22 years. He took early retirement from OSU in 1995 and began a second career as a United Methodist elder pastor. He faithfully served the churches of Cleveland Korean Methodist Church, Williamsport UMC, Arcanum UMC, North Church UMC, Grace Korean UMC, and Bethel International UMC in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his wife, Reverend Miran Kim Lee, daughter Dr. Marian Y. Lee, sons Kevin Sukho Lee, Charles Lee, John Lee, daughter in-laws Barbara Radlein, Jiyeon Lee, Kelly Lee, five grandchildren Brandon Lee, Aami Lee, Noah Lee, Mina Lee, Audrey Lee and siblings Dr. Bang Sook Lee and Seung Sup Lee. Friends and loved ones may visit with his family at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, Ohio, on Thursday, July 18 from 6pm-8pm. The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, at 10am at Bethel International United Methodist Church followed by a burial at Union Cemetery. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019