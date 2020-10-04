1/
Kenneth Losch
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Losch, Kenneth
Kenneth Losch passed away at 92 years of age, on October 2, 2020; He was born Sept. 30, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by Parents Nicholas Losch and Myrtle Heckman Losch of Chicago , Illinois . Survived by son, Scott, two daughters Crystal (Steve) and Barb, granddaughter Melanie (TJ), and great-granddaughter Kaylee. He attended Naval flight training in Pensacola in 1946 and also served one year during the Korean War. He received his BS in physics from Illinois Tech. Ken was employed by Westinghouse in Pittsburg, PA, before taking a job and retiring after 30 years from Goodyear Aerospace in Akron ,Ohio. He loved fishing and spent many summers fly-fishing in Wisconsin with his parents and friends. He enjoyed gardening especially roses. He was active in dog training, both in agility and herding with his rescue sheltie Rowdy, who was his companion for 16 years. Thank you to the caregivers at Bickford on the Scioto these past 3 + years. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Ohio Sheltie Rescue in, the Leukemia Society, Ohio Wildlife Federation or the Salvation Army. Friends may call on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:30 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington. A service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment to be held at a later date in Chicago, Illinois. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Service
07:30 PM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved