Losch, Kenneth
Kenneth Losch passed away at 92 years of age, on October 2, 2020; He was born Sept. 30, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. Preceded in death by Parents Nicholas Losch and Myrtle Heckman Losch of Chicago , Illinois . Survived by son, Scott, two daughters Crystal (Steve) and Barb, granddaughter Melanie (TJ), and great-granddaughter Kaylee. He attended Naval flight training in Pensacola in 1946 and also served one year during the Korean War. He received his BS in physics from Illinois Tech. Ken was employed by Westinghouse in Pittsburg, PA, before taking a job and retiring after 30 years from Goodyear Aerospace in Akron ,Ohio. He loved fishing and spent many summers fly-fishing in Wisconsin with his parents and friends. He enjoyed gardening especially roses. He was active in dog training, both in agility and herding with his rescue sheltie Rowdy, who was his companion for 16 years. Thank you to the caregivers at Bickford on the Scioto these past 3 + years. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Ohio Sheltie Rescue in, the Leukemia Society
, Ohio Wildlife Federation or the Salvation Army. Friends may call on Wednesday October 7, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:30 pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St in Worthington. A service will be held at 7:30 pm. Interment to be held at a later date in Chicago, Illinois. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
.