Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd.
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd.
1961 - 2020
Kenneth Moore Obituary
Moore, Kenneth
1961 - 2020
Kenneth Alton Moore, age 58. Sunrise July 21, 1961 and Sunset January 14, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd. Interment with Military Honors at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The MOORE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
