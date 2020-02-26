|
|
Nichols, Kenneth
1930 - 2020
Kenneth E. Nichols, passed away February 25, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Elmer J. Nichols Sr., and Lola Alma (Ogier) Nichols. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, Marianne Grace (Grounder) Nichols, and family man to his children. Kenneth graduated from Linden McKinley High School in Columbus, Ohio, and worked at his family's business at Nichols & Sons, as a tow truck driver until he retired. He even spent his retirement years working for the Shonac Corporation. While he and Marianne had children of their own, they were excellent foster parents to 50 children and were awarded Foster Parents of the Year five times. Kenneth was a member of the Oakland Park Conservation Club and his hobbies included painting, fishing, ceramics, creating latch hook rugs and he had a fond love for birds. His family remember that he could fix about anything as long as you could get him to finish it. He is survived by his children, John (Lynn) Nichols, Catherine (Jill O'Connell) Nichols, and Mike (Crystal) Nichols; grandchildren, Christine (Mauricio Zamaripa), Michele (Todd Baldwin), Kenneth Nichols (Beth), Christi (Jacob Hines), Amanda (Scott Testa), Jennifer Nichols, Jessicka (Tyler Zickefoose); great grandchildren, Cassandra, Mauricio, Kayla, Brooke, Miguel, Mikey, Braylon, Oliver and John. Kenneth's family will receive friends 4-7p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kenneth's memory to the – (250 E Broad St #1750, Columbus, OH 43215).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020