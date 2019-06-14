|
Parrish, Kenneth
Kenneth "Bill" W. Parrish, 90, of Delaware, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June13, 2019 at the Willow Brook Christian Village, Delaware. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2-5 p.m., in the Snyder Rodman Funeral Center, 101 Valleyside Drive, Delaware, OH 43015 and then again one hour prior to the time of the service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019 in the Liberty Presbyterian Church, 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware. To view full obituary information, please visit: www.snyderfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 15, 2019