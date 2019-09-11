The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Platt, Kenneth
1929 - 2019
Kenneth A Platt, age 90, passed away September 7, 2019 in Columbus, OH. Born April 7, 1929 in Rochdale, England, Ken is survived by his wife of 69 years, Brenda Platt; and their children, Judith Platt Baker and Kenneth E Platt. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, September 15 from 2-4pm at Rutherford-Corbin, 515 High St, Worthington, OH 43085. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () are requested. Full obituary and online guestbook at rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
