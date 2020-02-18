|
|
Pollock, Kenneth
1933 - 2020
Kenneth George Pollock, 86, passed away February 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Norman Pollock and Susan (Merva) Pollock. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, Marian (Glosser) Pollock and a family man. Kenneth went into the Army before graduating from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He is survived by daughters, Kathleen Pollock, Maureen Mueller, and Beth Shipley; grandchildren, Amy Mueller and Kurt Mueller; brother, Jim Pollock; and sister, Audrey Miller. Kenneth's family will receive friends 11a.m.-1p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where the funeral service will be held at 1p.m. Friday. Interment to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020