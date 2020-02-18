The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pollock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Pollock


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kenneth Pollock Obituary
Pollock, Kenneth
1933 - 2020
Kenneth George Pollock, 86, passed away February 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Lorain, Ohio to the late Norman Pollock and Susan (Merva) Pollock. He was a devoted husband to his late wife, Marian (Glosser) Pollock and a family man. Kenneth went into the Army before graduating from Ohio Northern University with a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. He is survived by daughters, Kathleen Pollock, Maureen Mueller, and Beth Shipley; grandchildren, Amy Mueller and Kurt Mueller; brother, Jim Pollock; and sister, Audrey Miller. Kenneth's family will receive friends 11a.m.-1p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, where the funeral service will be held at 1p.m. Friday. Interment to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now