Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. Hanover St
Minster, OH
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. Hanover St
Minster, OH
Kenneth Schmiesing


1950 - 2020
Kenneth Schmiesing Obituary
Schmiesing, Kenneth
1950 - 2020
Kenneth W. Schmiesing, 69, passed away January 6, 2020 at his residence. He grew up in the small farming town of Minster, Ohio where he developed a variety of interests, including, woodworking, playing dominos, researching geneology and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Hilda Schmiesing and 2 brothers-in-law. Survived by brother, Jerome Schmiesing; sisters, Jeanette Turner, Ruth (Ed) Zimmer and Carol Glascock; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-4p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. 55 E. Schrock Road and Monday 10a.m.-12p.m. at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, 61 S. Hanover St., Minster, Ohio, where service will follow at 12p.m. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020
