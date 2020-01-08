|
Schmiesing, Kenneth
1950 - 2020
Kenneth W. Schmiesing, 69, passed away January 6, 2020 at his residence. He grew up in the small farming town of Minster, Ohio where he developed a variety of interests, including, woodworking, playing dominos, researching geneology and hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Hilda Schmiesing and 2 brothers-in-law. Survived by brother, Jerome Schmiesing; sisters, Jeanette Turner, Ruth (Ed) Zimmer and Carol Glascock; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Sunday 2-4p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME. 55 E. Schrock Road and Monday 10a.m.-12p.m. at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, 61 S. Hanover St., Minster, Ohio, where service will follow at 12p.m. Interment St. Augustine Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020