Scott, Kenneth
1942 - 2019
Kenneth Bruce Scott, age 76, went to be with the Lord March 11, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rita. He is also survived by his six children, Kevin (Kathy), Kim, Doug (Michael), Crissy (Troy), Jennifer (Kenny) and Brian (Suzanne); nine grandchildren; and many family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Scott and brothers John and Willie. Calling hours on Sunday, March 17, from 12-4 p.m. with memorial service at 4pm, Eastern Star Service at 4:30 and Masonic Service to follow at Criss-Wagner-Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark, Ohio. Online condolences and full obituary may be viewed at www.hoskinsonfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth B. Scott Masonic Youth Scholarship Fund, c/o Crissy Willeke, 4674 Mounts Rd., Alexandria, OH 43001.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019