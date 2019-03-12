Home

POWERED BY

Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth Scott Obituary
Scott, Kenneth
1942 - 2019
Kenneth Bruce Scott, age 76, went to be with the Lord March 11, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Rita. He is also survived by his six children, Kevin (Kathy), Kim, Doug (Michael), Crissy (Troy), Jennifer (Kenny) and Brian (Suzanne); nine grandchildren; and many family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Scott and brothers John and Willie. Calling hours on Sunday, March 17, from 12-4 p.m. with memorial service at 4pm, Eastern Star Service at 4:30 and Masonic Service to follow at Criss-Wagner-Hoskinson Funeral Home, 179 Granville Street in Newark, Ohio. Online condolences and full obituary may be viewed at www.hoskinsonfuneral.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kenneth B. Scott Masonic Youth Scholarship Fund, c/o Crissy Willeke, 4674 Mounts Rd., Alexandria, OH 43001.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now