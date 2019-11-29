|
|
Sloan, Kenneth
Kenneth W Sloan, 88, of Dublin, OH, died November 13, 2019. Born April 11, 1931 in Johnstown, Colorado to Archie E and Edna (Olwine) Sloan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; son, Mikel Sloan; daughter, Cathy Sloan; granddaughter, Chlesea (Scott) Jett; and great grandchildren, Mia, Lucas and Delaney Jett. Ken was a veteran of the Korean War. He received his university education at Colorado State University including a degree in veterinary medicine and a Ph.D. He spent his career as teacher, researcher and university administrator at the University of Maryland, the University of Illinois, and OSU. He retired from The Ohio State University (Emeritus Executive Director of Research Foundation) in 1988. He was active in national organizations devoted to the administration of of university research and graduate education, notably the Washington D.C. based Council on Governmental Relations on whose Board of Management he served from 1978-84 (chairman 1981-2). A memorial service will be held at Friendship Village of Dublin on Monday, December 9 at 2pm. Friends may contribute, in Ken's memory, to American Heart Assn, Life Care Alliance (meals on wheels, where he volunteered for many years) or a .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2019