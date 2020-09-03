Sloan, Kenneth
1953 - 2020
Passed peacefully September 1, 2020 due to complications from cancer. Kenneth was born in Columbus, Ohio. He attended Mifflin H.S. He owned a business as a carpenter. He was a member of Higher Ground Always Abounding Assembly. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon (Anderson) Sloan, his father Fredrick L. Sloan, brother George Sloan, sister Pamela L. Sloan, grandparents Herman and Gertrude Mayo and Frank and Margarete Sloan. He is survived by children, Kenneth Sloan II, CasSaundria (Russel) Robinson, Kenneth K. Sloan, Sarah V. Sloan; mother, Mary V. Sloan; brother, Michael (Bridgette) Sloan; sister, Angela (Willie) Pinkins; fiance, Mildred Childs; 12 grandchildren; a host of loving nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services held at Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace, East Location, 5456 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus. Viewing September 5, 9am; Services 10am. Masks and tickets are required. Tickets are limited. To stream the live service, order flowers and to offer condolences to The SLOAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com