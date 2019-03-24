|
|
Smith, Kenneth
1942 - 2019
Kenneth Smith, 76, of Tega Cay, SC passed away at home on March 16, 2019. Ken was born September 15, 1942 in Bay Village, OH to the late William and Margaret (Von Haase) Smith. He is survived by his beloved daughter Tracy Smith and son Steven Smith; treasured granddaughters Leah and Emma Baker and grandsons Edward Baker and Thomas Smith; Sister Donna Kovesdy (Joe); two nieces and one nephew as well as other family and friends. Ken was a professional pilot and flight instructor spending much of his life in Worthington Ohio. He enjoyed aviation, travel, music, and photography. A memorial service to celebrate Ken's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2 PM at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 3rd Street New Albany, Ohio 43054, Dr. J. Franklin Luchsinger officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to () or the charity of one's choosing.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2019