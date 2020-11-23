Smith, Kenneth
1935 - 2020
Kenneth Lamont Smith, age 85. Sunrise November 9, 1935 and Sunset November 22, 2020. Private Visitation 1PM and Private Funeral Service 2PM Friday, November 27, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Mask and Social Distancing are required Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SMITH Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com