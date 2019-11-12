|
|
Starr, Kenneth
Kenneth "Curt" Starr, 67, of Pataskala, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 11, 1952 in Logan, OH. Curt retired from Timken and was the owner/operator of Independent Masonry. He was very dedicated and proud of his work. Curt is survived by his mother, Dolores; daughters, Kacie (John) Lewter and Emily; grandchildren, Nicholas Owen, Hannah Lewter, Justin Lewter, Noel Justice and Natalie Lewter, who he loved and was very proud of; siblings, Kendra (Dan) Shull, Karla Hamner and Candee Holdrieth; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Penny Marie Christensen Starr, father William "Ken" and brother Jon. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will be at 11a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with lifelong friend, Rob Platt officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Rockbridge, OH. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019