Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
(740) 927-3971
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Pataskala, OH 43062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Starr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Starr


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Starr Obituary
Starr, Kenneth
Kenneth "Curt" Starr, 67, of Pataskala, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence. He was born on June 11, 1952 in Logan, OH. Curt retired from Timken and was the owner/operator of Independent Masonry. He was very dedicated and proud of his work. Curt is survived by his mother, Dolores; daughters, Kacie (John) Lewter and Emily; grandchildren, Nicholas Owen, Hannah Lewter, Justin Lewter, Noel Justice and Natalie Lewter, who he loved and was very proud of; siblings, Kendra (Dan) Shull, Karla Hamner and Candee Holdrieth; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Penny Marie Christensen Starr, father William "Ken" and brother Jon. Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. Funeral service will be at 11a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with lifelong friend, Rob Platt officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Rockbridge, OH. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -