Stebelton, Kenneth
1935 - 2020
Kenneth E. Stebelton, 84, of Carroll peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 12th. He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Edna Stebelton, his in-laws W. Harold and Edna Phinney, his wife of 57 years Dorothy Stebelton, his son-in-law Steve Camp, brothers Robert and Richard Stebelton, brother-in-law Ed Schleppi and sister-in-law Alice Stebelton. He is survived by his son Mike (Amy) Stebelton, daughter Lori (Ron) Cox, grandson Dustin (Chelsea) Stebelton, sisters Jean Schleppi and Jeanette (Jim) Haynes, brother Harold "Charlie" Stebelton, brother-in-law Ralph (Carolyn Hanover) McDaniel, sister-in-law Cindie (Larry Cunningham) Houck, several nieces, nephews and very special friends. Ken was a very inquisitive child with a strong desire to know how things worked. He had an ingenuity for electronics and could fix anything with a circuit. He was also known for his negotiating skills and was always looking for a deal. He owned and ran several small businesses including a tv repair shop, rental properties and Stebes Sales car lot in Groveport for over 50 years. He was an army veteran and devout Christian. He and Dorothy enjoyed camping and boating with friends and lived in FL a few months of the year during their twilight years. He will be fondly remembered and missed by his family and friends. Due to current restrictions, the family will have a private service at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Canal Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Believers Bible Church, P.O. Box 435 Lithopolis, OH 43136. Please contact Dwayne R. Spence funeral home for live streaming funeral service details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020