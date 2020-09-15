Watkins, Kenneth
1962 - 2020
Kenneth Watkins, age 58, passed away September 10, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. To send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Kenneth's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.