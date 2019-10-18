|
|
Wears, Kenneth
1942 - 2019
Kenneth Allen Wears 77, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 with family by his side, from complications of health challenges he faced courageously. Survived by his wife of 52 years Leslie Seymour Wears; sons Ty Leland Wears of Tempe, AZ, and Grey Seymour Wears (Stephanie Daniels) of Los Angeles, CA: niece Deborah Lisheid; nephews Erik, Ed and Greg Lisheid; sisters- and brothers-in-law Cheryl and Phil Roberts and Tom and Brenda Seymour; nephew Ben Roberts; niece Jill Roberts; nieces Kate (Hoyt) Andres and Colleen (Ann) Seymour; nephew Mat Seymour; Austrian sister-in-law Gertrud Sklenar; cousin Jim Wears; and Dauksch family cousins; adopted grandchildren Derek and Peyton VanGundy; also his treasured dog Bear and cat Clover. Predeceased by his parents Leland Haig Wears and Joan Musselman Wears; sister Karen Ann Lisheid; in-laws Herb and Alice Seymour of Maine; and sister-in-law Deborah Seymour. Ken was born March 28, 1942 at White Cross Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. He lived and attended schools in Upper Arlington, graduated from Franklin University and served in the Army Reserves. Ken was a commercial & industrial real estate broker/partner with Wears, Kahn, McMenamy for many years. He had wide-ranging interests and talents: golf, driving and racing Alfa Romeos, leather making, scuba diving, traveling, woodworking, and a boundless curiosity to try new ideas. In earlier years, Ken founded the Buckeye Chapter of the Alfa Romeo Club and was a big brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Ken never knew a stranger. He had an ever-present smile and quick wit even through difficult times. Friends whose lives Ken touched are invited to celebrate his life at a Memorial Service on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2pm, at La Scala, 4199 W Dublin Granville Rd, Dublin, OH, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift in Ken's memory to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Ohio, 1855 E Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Nov. 7, 2019