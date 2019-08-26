|
|
Wilhelm, Kenneth
1933 - 2019
Kenneth Earl Wilhelm, age 85, of Columbus, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Danbury Assisted Living under the care of Capital City Hospice. He was born in Aurora, West Virginia on October 10, 1933, son of the late Paulene and Claude Wilhelm. Kenneth later married Faye Ann Smith. He worked 41 years at Simmons Bedding Company, LLC and 17 years at Manheim Auctions, but was best known as a brave Korean War veteran and a quiet, loyal and hard-working family man. He is preceded in death by his parents Paulene and Claude Wilhelm and brother William. Survived by wife, Faye Wilhelm; son, Andrew (Chrissy) Wilhelm; sons, Jeffrey (Angela) Smith and Patrick (Carla) Smith; daughter, Rebecca (J.R.) Haynes; sisters, Meredith Bolyard and Bernice Winters; grandchildren, Zach, Drew, Cole and Gage Wilhelm; Jessica, Adam and Aaron Smith, Samantha Hightower and Kyle Smith; Brittany Jones; Matthew Sexton and Sarah Reinert; and 7 great grandchildren. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place with no formal services planned at this time.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019