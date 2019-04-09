Zimpfer, Kenneth

1946 - 2019

Kenneth Gene Zimpfer, age 72, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved Son, Father and Grandfather. Preceded in death by his father Theodore Allen Zimpfer. Dearly loved by his mother, Ethelyn Marie Zimpfer; sons, Kenneth J. Zimpfer and Eric G. Zimpfer; and daughter, Jennifer Zimpfer Vaughan; and step-son, Gary Meade; daughters-in-law, Heidi and Lori Zimpfer; son-in-law, Christopher Vaughan; grandchildren, Taylor and Nicolas Melsop and Emily, Katelyn, Kaylee, Kenzie and Makenna Zimpfer, Nolan and Vera Vaughan; sister, Faye Herriott and brother-in-law, Richard Herriott; and beloved companion of 25 years, Antoinette Weber. Ken was a military veteran, having served honorably in the United States Army. He later graduated from Columbus Technical Institute (Columbus State Community College) and enjoyed a wonderful banking career, retiring from Liberty Savings Bank. Ken loved spending time with his family and close friends and at his Lake Erie home, boating and enjoying the company of dear friends there. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON at 6699 North High Street, Worthington, OH, where the service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate.