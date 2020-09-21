Thomas, Kenny
1990 - 2020
Kenny Thomas, age 30, passed away September 16, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 9-10am on Thursday, September 24, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Kenny together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Kenny's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
.