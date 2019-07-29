|
Dallas, Kerma
Kerma Louise Dallas, age 73, of Columbus, passed away early Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. Kerma was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years Joseph Dallas, parents Evelyn and Kermit Wiseman and sister Jeanie Wiseman. She was a beloved wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. Kerma graduated from Franklin Heights High School in 1963. She was an active member of St. Margaret of Cortona Church, leading the Funeral Ministry for many years, volunteering at the parish festival and Lenten fish fry each year. She was a Eucharistic minister and ministered to the infirm, observed holy adoration, and enjoyed the Women's Club and Young at Heart outings. Kerma was Catholic Dioceses Woman of the year in 1993. She was also a proud member of the St. Peter and Paul Guild. Kerma worked alongside her husband, Joey at Dallas Service Center. Kerma was a fabulous card shark and loved all of her card playing friends dearly. She enjoyed traveling and especially her trips to Italy, Hawaii and Alaska. Her favorite place was the gulf coast beaches of Florida. She was a great swimmer and loved the sun and sand. She shared her love of the beach by taking her children each year and then her grandchildren. Kerma is survived by her children, Anna (Steve) Grund, Angelo Dallas, Evelyn (David) Brogan, and Trina Dallas; her sister, Rebecca (John) Jesinski; her sister-in-law, Margherita Hennon; her nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Mike) Rattliff, Michelle (Bob) Spencer, Michael (Cheri) Jesinski, Jana (Troy) Cordell, Randy (Carlene) Preble, Greg Preble, Shawn (Terri) Preble. Kerma adored all of her grandchildren, Joseph, Maria, Sophie, Angelo, Grace, Carlina, Marcello, Dominic, and Amelia. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She attended school function, sporting event, play, or academic achievement; it was her greatest pleasure to be present for those she loved. She was a very proud Grandma. Family will receive friends at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home at 1068 S. High St., Thursday, August 1 from 3-7pm, prayer service at 6:30pm. Family and friends will meet for Mass of Christian Burial at St Margaret of Cortona, 1600 N Hague Ave, Friday, August 2 at 10am followed by a celebration of life in Kulp Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Margaret of Cortona Church. To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 30 to July 31, 2019