Houchard, Kermit "Mike"
1928 - 2020
Kermit "Mike" Houchard, 92, passed away on October 3, 2020. He was born in Hilliard, Ohio to the late William and Rachel Houchard on July 3, 1928. Mike was a hard worker from the age of 13. He worked for the Columbus Fire Department for 29 years, during which time he also was an employee of F&R Lazarus. He retired from the fire department as a Captain, before enjoying a 32-year retirement. During his retirement he enjoyed gardening, traveling, and was an avid bridge player, becoming a Duplicate Bridge Life Master in the ACBL in 1991. During his travels, he visited all 50 states, finishing with North Dakota on his 70th birthday. Mike was a family man and will be greatly missed by them including his wife of 27 years, Linda; children, Donna (Jim) Garner and Diane Scholl; step children, Misty Ball, Jay (Carol) Endsley, Julie Johnston, Brody (Melissa) Endsley, and Hugh (Joelle) Endsley; grandchildren, Melanie Macdonald, Timothy (Mandy) Garner, Bethany Garner, and Kate Houchard; step grandchildren, Jeremy (Tora), Joshua (Amy Bay), and DeAnne (Nathan White) Johnston, Brianne, Colin, Savanna (Rowdy Greenlee), Simon, Alex, and Patrick Endsley; great grandchildren, Noel, Phillip, and Lily Macdonald, Avery Garner, and Ava; step great grandchildren, Henry, Oliver, and Darren Johnston, Aubri, Dom, and Cam White, and Cali Greenlee; and sister Laura Mae (Bill) Shipley; and many nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his sons, infant Michael, Jack (Christina), and Bruce (Melissa); first wife of 42 years, Clara; 9 siblings; and his parents. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, where a visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 4-7pm. A funeral service will be held privately on October 9 at 11am followed by interment at Asbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Police and Fire Retirees of Ohio, 7516 Slate Ridge Boulevard, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068.
.