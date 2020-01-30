Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
Kermit Sawyer


1932 - 2020
Kermit Sawyer Obituary
Sawyer, Kermit
1932 - 2020
Kermit Junior Sawyer, age 87, Thursday, January 30, 2020, Springfield Masonic Community. Past Master Ralph R. Rickly Lodge #670 F&AM, Past High Priest Rickly Chapter #220 RAM. Member of Morningstar Lodge #47 F&AM, Sunrise Lodge #288 F&AM, Beacon Chapter #593 OES, Stonybrook United Methodist Church. He retired from Western Electric (Lucent) after 32 years. He volunteered at Mt. Carmel East Hospital for 6 years. Veteran Korean War USMC. He enjoyed Masonic activities, ice cream, church, cars and helping people. Preceded in death by wife Norma, parents, sister Betty, grandson Brady Tackett. Survived by daughters, Nancy Isom, Karen (Tim) Colvin; granddaughter, Ashley; great grandson, Evan; sisters, Mary, and Judy. Masonic service Saturday 10:30AM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends may call from 9AM until time of service. Rev. Toby Cambron officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
