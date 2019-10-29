|
Bolzenius, Kevin
1986 - 2019
Kevin Lee Petty Bolzenius, age 33, of Hilliard, Ohio, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 17, 1986 to William and Mara (Petty) Bolzenius. Kevin joins in death his son Shawn Lee Bolzenius and grandparents Alice Petty, Cecil Petty and William Bolzenius. Kevin preceeds in death his grandmother Barbara Bolzenius, daughter Ashley Bolzenius, sister Michelle Bolzenius and brother Andrew Bolzenius. Kevin had a competive spirit and innate skills that made him a natural at baseball, golf, basketball, wrestling, billiards and juggling. Despite his many talents he was not prepared to handle the biggest curveball life would throw his way - addiction. In liue of flowers memorial donations maybe made in Kevin's name to the The Buckeye Ranch Foundation, 5665 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Visitation will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5-7PM at the Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 with the burial service being held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11AM at the Resurrection Cemetery, 9571 High St, Lewis Center, OH 43035. In honor of Kevin's love for the Ohio State Buckeyes, please feel free to dress in Buckeyes gear.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019