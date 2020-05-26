Delaney, Kevin
1950 - 2020
Kevin J. Delaney, 69, passed away May 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Edna Mae Delaney. Kevin is survived by brothers, Denis and Edward Delaney; and lifetime friend, Joann Thompson. No public services will be held. For more, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2020.