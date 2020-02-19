|
|
Eaton, Kevin
1959 - 2020
Kevin D. Eaton, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away suddenly February 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother Martha Eaton. Survived by sisters, Karen Moore and Darlene Eaton; brothers, Jeffrey, Gregory (Genny), and Steven (Janell); host of other relatives; best friend for years, Thomas Looney of Charlotte, North Carolina. Private arrangements entrusted to Mckinney Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL and SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227, 614/444/1GOD(1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020