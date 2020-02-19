Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Eaton


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin Eaton Obituary
Eaton, Kevin
1959 - 2020
Kevin D. Eaton, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away suddenly February 11, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother Martha Eaton. Survived by sisters, Karen Moore and Darlene Eaton; brothers, Jeffrey, Gregory (Genny), and Steven (Janell); host of other relatives; best friend for years, Thomas Looney of Charlotte, North Carolina. Private arrangements entrusted to Mckinney Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville, FL and SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227, 614/444/1GOD(1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -