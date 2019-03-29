|
|
Heller, Kevin
1959 - 2019
Kevin M. "Bubba" Heller, 59, of Columbus, passed away on March 28, 2019 at Kobacker House surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by parents Daniel and Theresa Heller. Survived by wife of 32 years, Michelle Heller; brothers, Tim (Linda) and Daniel; children, Erin (Aaron)Pugh, Megan (Justin) Parsons, and Kevin (Elizabeth) Heller; grandchildren, Leah, Addison, Maycie and Lennon Pugh, Gabriella and Cora Parsons, and Theodore and Gabriel Heller; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Kevin was born on May 9, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio. He was a lifelong resident of Hamilton Meadows. He earned his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University, where he also received his pilot's license and played one season on the football practice squad under coach Woody Hayes. He married the love of his life, in March of 1987. He was employed by The Columbus Dispatch for 24 years and the Ohio Department of Transportation for 5 years. He also coached numerous sports teams over the years, including the 17-0 Madison Christian "Mustangs". Loved by many, rarely did Kevin go out without making a new friend or running into someone he knew. He was quite witty and loved telling jokes, Ohio State football, roller coasters, fireworks, gardening, and driving his 1970 Mustang Mach 1. He loved his family, and was a devoted husband and father. Over the past decade, Kevin battled multiple health problems that drastically changed his life. Throughout it all, his faith allowed him to persevere and stay positive. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 S. HIGH ST. Celebration of life service will be held on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery followed by reception at Madison Christian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House. To sign the online register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019