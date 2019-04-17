Mack, Kevin

1954 - 2019

On April 11, 2019, Kevin David Mack Sr. Esq. passed into the comfort and freedom of heaven at his home in Grove City, Ohio. He peacefully leaves his wife of 38 years, Veronica Bralich Mack; his mother, Catherine Bell Mack of Hermitage; daughters, Eileen Mack Thorley, Julia Mack Munar; and son, Kevin Mack; his grandchildren, Isla and Nola Thorley; and sisters, Patricia Langton, Carol Sunderland, Mary Catherine Ehrlich, Margaret Sniezek, Maureen Mack, and Christine Arne. In addition, he is further survived by two aunts, Sister Bernadette Bell RSM of Erie, Pennsylvania and Alice Bell of Sharon, Pennsylvania; and a sister-in-law, Nora Mack; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father William Edward Mack, brother Dr. William Mack DDS, and uncle Harold E. Bell. Kevin was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania to Catherine and William Mack on February 18, 1954. He graduated from Notre Dame Elementary School and Kennedy Christian High School in Sharon, graduated from Georgetown University in 1975 and received his law degree from Duquesne University in 1978. He practiced environmental law for over 30 years in Columbus Ohio. On May 31, 1980, he married his wife Veronica whom he loved dearly and enjoyed fond memories living in Washington, D.C. where both Eileen and Julia were born and in Columbus, Ohio where Kevin Jr. was born. His sense of humor, love of ice cream, whiskey and Guinness, baseball, the beach and the free and loving spirit he embodied live on in his family. Kevin Sr. lived with Parkinson's disease for nearly 15 years and even through illness, continued to take care of his family and remain a support to friends and the community. He will always be remembered for his character of hard work, generosity, kindness and for the joy he brought to all who knew and loved him. Viewing will take place from 12-2pm on Friday, April 26, 2019 with the service beginning at 2pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Reception at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43221. Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741-5014.