1/1
Kevin Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Moore, Kevin
1967 - 2020
On July 13, 2020, Kevin Thomas Moore passed away peacefully in his sleep. Kevin was born on August 9, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio. In 1977, his family relocated to Port Tobacco, Maryland. He attended Archbishop Neal School in LaPlata and Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy in Leonardtown. He graduated from McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland in 1985. From 1985-1991, Kevin served his country in the US Army. He attained the rank of Sergeant as a member of the 15th Engineer Company, Fort Kobbe, Panama. After the Army, Kevin graduated from the University of Findlay in northern Ohio with a degree in Business Administration. He worked in Columbus, Ohio with short stints in Cleveland and the Washington DC area. At the time of his death, he was working at Schuerger Law Group in Columbus, Ohio. Beloved son, brother, and uncle. Kevin is survived by his parents, Timothy and Rosalyn Moore of Port Tobacco, Maryland; sister, Catherine Moore Johnson (Jonathan) of Alexandria, Virginia; brothers, Brian Moore of Flint Hill, Virginia; and Scott Moore (Mariah) of Vancouver, British Columbia. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Ayden and Paisley Moore of Vancouver, British Columbia, Samantha and James Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Jared Johnson, of Carrollton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, an organization close to Kevin's and his family's heart. Donate online at www.parentprojectmd.org or to 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Friends received Wednesday 12-2pm at St. Mary Church, 684 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206, where a Memorial Mass will follow at 2pm. On Friday, July 24, Mass will be celebrated at 11am at St. Ignatius Church at Chapel Point, Port Tobacco, Maryland. Burial will follow. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved