Kevin Moore

Moore, Kevin
1967 - 2020
On July 13, 2020, Kevin Thomas Moore passed away peacefully in his sleep. Kevin was born on August 9, 1967 in Dayton, Ohio. In 1977, his family relocated to Port Tobacco, Maryland. He attended Archbishop Neal School in LaPlata and Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy in Leonardtown. He graduated from McDonough High School in Pomfret, Maryland in 1985. From 1985-1991, Kevin served his country in the US Army. He attained the rank of Sergeant as a member of the 15th Engineer Company, Fort Kobbe, Panama. After the Army, Kevin graduated from the University of Findlay in northern Ohio with a degree in Business Administration. He worked in Columbus, Ohio with short stints in Cleveland and the Washington DC area. At the time of his death, he was working at Schuerger Law Group in Columbus, Ohio. Beloved son, brother, and uncle. Kevin is survived by his parents, Timothy and Rosalyn Moore of Port Tobacco, Maryland; sister, Catherine Moore Johnson (Jonathan) of Alexandria, Virginia; brothers, Brian Moore of Flint Hill, Virginia; and Scott Moore (Mariah) of Vancouver, British Columbia. He is also survived by five nieces and nephews, Ayden and Paisley Moore of Vancouver, British Columbia, Samantha and James Johnson of Alexandria, Virginia, and Jared Johnson, of Carrollton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, please direct any donations to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, an organization close to Kevin's and his family's heart. Donate online at www.parentprojectmd.org
or to 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601. Friends received Wednesday 12-2pm at St. Mary Church, 684 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43206, where a Memorial Mass will follow at 2pm. On Friday, July 24, Mass will be celebrated at 11am at St. Ignatius Church at Chapel Point, Port Tobacco, Maryland. Burial will follow. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view video and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com