Nuzum, Kevin
1951 - 2020
On Feb 20, 2020 Kevin Patrick Nuzum, age 68, of New Albany, Ohio, died surrounded by his loving family at the Kobacker House. He was preceded in death by his parents Chuck and Rita Nuzum, his sister Barbara Anklam, and niece Kelly Gabelman. He is survived by his wife, Christine (Monnett) of 46 years; son, Alec Nuzum; daughters, Brooke (Jordan) Braunstein and Emily (Corbin) Thompson; and five adoring grandchildren, Simone, Lucia, Calvin, Theo, and Ray. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Nuzum; sisters, Kathy (Bob) Purcell, Connie (Mark) Gabelman, Beth Cronenweth; sister-in-law, Janet (Ron) Burton; and 13 nieces and nephews. Kevin was a legendary car salesman at Hugh White Honda for almost 20 years. He loved his job, loved the people he worked with and the countless customers he developed trusting relationships with over the years. Kevin was a graduate of Bishop Hartley High School and OSU alumni. He devoted his life to his wife, children, and grandchildren and he will be sorely missed, more than words can say. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, Feb 25, 11am at the Church of the Resurrection in New Albany. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Church of the Resurrection in Kevin's memory. Leave your memorials and condolences at the Newcomer website https://www.newcomercolumbus.com/
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020