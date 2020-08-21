1/
Kevin Philip McGovern
1932 - 2020
Kevin Philip McGovern, age 87, of Dublin, passed peacefully on August 19, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Philomene (Ambrose) McGovern, brothers Rev. Arthur McGovern S.J., Kim McGovern, Joseph MacKinnon, sisters Aileen (McGovern) Doyle, Joan (MacKinnon) Loomis and his loving wife of 63 years Norma Jean (Edler) McGovern. Survived by his children, Kevin (Michelle) McGovern; Andrew McGovern; Molly (Bill) Dolby. Those who affectionately called him Pop-Pop; Ryan (Kathryn) McGovern; Ian (Kaitlynn) Rawdon; Trevor Rawdon; Morgan (Alex) Dehmani; Elizabeth McGovern; Matthew McGovern; great-grandchildren, James and George McGovern; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Graduate of St. Charles Preparatory School and The Ohio State University, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Parishioner of St. Brigid of Kildare Church. Member of Upper Arlington Rotary Club, Scioto Country Club and many professional organizations as owner of Kevin McGovern Associates. His passion was all about family. He enjoyed Ohio State football/basketball, golf and "taking pictures". Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Brookdale Muirfield for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:30am St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Rd., Powell, Ohio 43065. Father James P. Black, Celebrant. Interment immediately following at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., Lockbourne, Ohio 43137. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Vitas Hospice, 655 S Metro Pl, Ste 770, Dublin, OH 43017. Arrangements by RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Please send condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
AUG
25
Interment
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
