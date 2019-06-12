Home

Services
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Franklin Hills Memory Gardens
5802 Elder Rd.
Canal Winchester, OH
Kevin R. Feasel


1961 - 2019 Obituary
Kevin R. Feasel Obituary
Feasel, Kevin R.
1961 - 2019
Kevin Ray Feasel, age 57, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Kevin was born on August 9, 1961 in Columbus, OH to Donna Taylor and the late Raymond Feasel. Kevin is survived by his mother, Donna (Larry) Taylor; brother, Todd Feasel; children, Jason (Sarah Burgess) Feasel, Melissa "Missi" (Mark, Jr.) Stover, Justin Feasel and Katrina Feasel; grandchildren, Ayla Burgess-Feasel, Miles Burgess-Feasel and Tidus Stover. His family will receive friends at a graveside service on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2pm at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens, 5802 Elder Rd., Canal Winchester, OH 44110. Memorial messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019
