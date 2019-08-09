|
|
Scott, Kevin
1961 - 2019
Kevin Nathanial Scott, age 58, passed away on July 31, 2019. Survived by siblings, Delbert Eugene (Denise) Scott, David Milton Scott, Mary Maxine Cochran, Rosalyn Mixon, Wayne (Valena) Mixon, Dr. Larry (Joan) Mixon and Gary Mixon. Visitation 11 AM and Funeral Service 12 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to the SCOTT Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019