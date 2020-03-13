Home

Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 338-1965
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Caliman Funeral Services
3700 Refugee Road
Columbus, OH 43232
Kevin Scott Rush


1971 - 2020
Kevin Scott Rush Obituary
Rush, Kevin Scott
1971 - 2020
On Saturday, March 7, 202, Kevin Scott Rush, Columbus, Ohio, passed away at home at the age of 48, after fighting a long illness. Born on October 9, 1971 in Zanesville, Ohio. Kevin is preceded in death by his father William "Biff" Henry Jones. Kevin leaves behind to cherish his memories and carry on his legacy his 2 sons, William Edward Stephen Rush and Elijah Scott Rush; his mother, Thelma L. Hale; siblings, Gregory A. Rush, Joan "Uni" Lesley Lawson, Amedee William (Lesline) Jones aka Trip and Robin Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; special brother, Cory Jacobs; special friends, Syrita Lindsey, Tami Fair and Mr. and Mrs. Jerome Ferguson and Daryl Turner; and former wife, Jessica Rush. Kevin was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, pastored by Pastor Antone Sampson and Lady Sampson. Funeral Monday 12pm, Chapel of CALIMAN FUNERAL SERVICES, 3700 Refugee Rd, where the family will receive friends 11am until the time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020
