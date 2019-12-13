The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
Kevin "Kt" Taylor


1958 - 2019
Kevin "Kt" Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Kevin "KT"
1958 - 2019
Kevin "KT" Taylor, age 61, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Survived by his wife, Tonya; children, Antone, Kevin, Juan and Tyrell; mother, Phyllis Taylor; siblings, Keith, Angelo (Christina) and Jeanette (John); 9 grandchildren; brothers in heart, Roger "Chip" Germany and Rick Bright; many other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio with funeral service to follow at 12noon. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019
