Taylor, Kevin "KT"
1958 - 2019
Kevin "KT" Taylor, age 61, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Survived by his wife, Tonya; children, Antone, Kevin, Juan and Tyrell; mother, Phyllis Taylor; siblings, Keith, Angelo (Christina) and Jeanette (John); 9 grandchildren; brothers in heart, Roger "Chip" Germany and Rick Bright; many other friends and relatives. Visitation will be held from 11am-12pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Heart and Hope Funeral Home by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio with funeral service to follow at 12noon. Visit www.heartandhope.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2019