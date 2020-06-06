Tyler, Kevin
1968 - 2020
Kevin Tyler, age 52, passed away June 2, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Kevin together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Kevin's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.