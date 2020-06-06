Kevin Tyler
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler, Kevin
1968 - 2020
Kevin Tyler, age 52, passed away June 2, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St., where a Walk-Through Viewing will take place 1-2 pm on Thursday, June 11, 2020. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate cloth face covering and entry will be staggered in order to maintain proper distancing according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online to allow family and friends to honor Kevin together at a distance. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Kevin's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved