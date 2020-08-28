1/1
Kevin Willis
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis, Kevin
1952 - 2020
Kevin D Willis, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Kevin was born on April 18, 1952 to the late Luther and Mary (Garrison) Willis in Columbus. He was an active member in the art community and an avid photographer of people and nature. He has many friends at The Thursday Club, which he was a member for over 30 years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 10 years, Janet; stepchildren, Mary, Chris, and Michael; brother, Kenny; nephews, Allen and Anthony; cousin, Wilbur (Hilda) Battle; friends, Robert Smith, Doug Fowlkes (Texas); all the Fowlkes brothers; and beloved canine friend, Blackie. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Caroline and a dear friend Kojo Kamau. Funeral service, led by Fr. Klima, will be on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd (Rt 256), Pickerington. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to: Capital City Hospice, ATTN: Aimee Ralph, 2800 Corporate Exch Dr, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 44231. Online condolences at www.pfeiferfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Seton Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved