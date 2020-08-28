Willis, Kevin
1952 - 2020
Kevin D Willis, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Kevin was born on April 18, 1952 to the late Luther and Mary (Garrison) Willis in Columbus. He was an active member in the art community and an avid photographer of people and nature. He has many friends at The Thursday Club, which he was a member for over 30 years. He leaves behind his loving wife of 10 years, Janet; stepchildren, Mary, Chris, and Michael; brother, Kenny; nephews, Allen and Anthony; cousin, Wilbur (Hilda) Battle; friends, Robert Smith, Doug Fowlkes (Texas); all the Fowlkes brothers; and beloved canine friend, Blackie. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Caroline and a dear friend Kojo Kamau. Funeral service, led by Fr. Klima, will be on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd (Rt 256), Pickerington. In lieu of flowers, we are asking that donations be made to: Capital City Hospice, ATTN: Aimee Ralph, 2800 Corporate Exch Dr, Suite 170, Columbus, Ohio 44231. Online condolences at www.pfeiferfuneral.com