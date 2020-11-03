Meek, Kezia
Kezia L. Meek, age 47, passed peacefully on November 1, 2020. She is preceded in death by brother Kevin Ellis and aunt Jacqueline Smith. Survived by loving husband of 23 years, Alvin T. Meek III; sons, Aron Meek and Alvin T. Meek IV; daughter, Alexis Meek; mother, Linda Edwards; sister, Monica (Jason) Griffin; and a host of other relatives and friends. 11am Visitation followed by 12pm Celebration of Life Service Thursday, November 5, 2020, Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 2100 Aberdeen Ave. Interment Union Cemetery. A Caring Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1166 Parsons Ave. Director Lori Diaz; Full obituary, view video tribute, share sympathy expressions and order flowers at www.AMCobits.com