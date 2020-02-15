|
Elmaraghy, Khalil
Khalil Ayad Elmaraghy, passed away on February 14, 2020. Born in Egypt and a graduate of Cairo University, he immigrated in to the United States in 1957 and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1960. He worked for Chemical Abstract Service in Columbus as a senior editor for almost 50 years. He was a member in Saint Mary Coptic Church in Columbus. He was proud of his children Dr. Charles Elmaraghy and Anne Leogrande. He was a great father, brilliant, enjoyed helping others and loved making people laugh. He is survived by his wife, Mary Rizkalla Elmaraghy; daughter, Anne (Scott); son, Charles (Kathryn); granddaughter, Alice Anne; grandson, Maxwell Khalil; sisters, Nabela and Sohair; and brother, George; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, siblings Nurges, Samera, Ibrahim Amal and Raga. Family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-7 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, OH 43221. Private funeral liturgy arrangement will be at Saint Mary Coptic Orthodox Church. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Nationwide Children's Foundation towards the Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery or American Red Cross. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020