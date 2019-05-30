Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Khalil McKinley Obituary
McKinley, Khalil
1995 - 2019
Khalil M. McKinley, age 23. Sunrise August 17, 1995 and Sunset May 24, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The McKINLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019
