Swayne, Khalil
Khalil Jamar Swayne, "Fat Dad," was born September 27, 1999, in Columbus, OH to Kaja (Swayne) Lawson and Howard Johnson, Jr. He was a graduate of Eastmoor Academy and went on to attend Notre Dame College, in Euclid, OH. Khalil was employed at MVM Moving Company and was an Assistant Coach for the New Birth Warriors in Columbus. He started playing football at the age of 8 with the Maybury Mustangs and Columbus Cowboys, through high school and into college. A charismatic, fun-loving, charmer who lit up a room with his smile. As a jokester at heart, there was never a dull moment when you were around him. He was true to his friends, especially to those who were more like brothers. He would give you the shirt off his back. Khalil was a die hard Cleveland Browns fan. He enjoyed watching games with his grandfather Ronnie Swayne, from a very early age. They shared their love for football and his grandfather never missed a football game Khalil played in. Khalil enjoyed life and on December 22, 2019, at the age of 20, God called his angel home. Preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Barbara and Ronnie Swayne. Those who are celebrating his life and cherishing his memory include his mother and stepfather, Kaja and Phillip Lawson; father Howard Johnson, Jr.; sister Ichauna Johnson, beloved sister Sasha Lawson, affectionately known as "Tink", whom he loved, cherished and adored with all of his heart; uncle Michael Swayne; aunt Adrienne (John) Dulaney; grandparents, Cynthia and Howard Johnson, Sr.; special friends, Jalil Shepherd and Jaden Cox; and a wealth of family and friends to cherish his memory. Celebration of Life 10 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refugee Rd., where his family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To send flowers and condolences to Khalil's family, please visit his online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020