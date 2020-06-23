Ross, Kim and Rick
1971-2020 - 1959-2020
Rickey D. Ross, age 60 passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rick is predeceased by his parents Frances E. Ross and James D. Ross and brothers Dennis R. Ross, James Daniel and Pastor Bill G. Ross. Rickey is survived by his siblings, Gloria (Mike) Bivens, Jan (Fred) Ross, Elizabeth (Terry) Webb, Robert (Yvonne) Thompson, Mark Kauntz, Matthew Ross, Rebecca Ross, Sally Ross and Joe Ross; also special extended family, Bill Smith, Kenneth Begley, John Hartley, Brian Selanders, John Woosley, Brenda Justice, Randy Littler and Jimmy Whittredge. Rick loved towing, riding motorcycles, fishing and spending time with his family, friends, children and grandchildren. Kimberly K. Ross, age 48, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Kim is predeceased by her parents James Cox and Marjorie Cox and sister Joni Nixten. Kim is survived by siblings, Tina Brown, Chris Cannady and James Cox; also special extended family, Bill Smith, Kenneth Begley, John Hartley, Brian Selanders, John Woosley, Brenda Justice, Randy Littler and Jimmy Whittredge. Kim loved ghost hunting, tanning, riding motorcycles, fishing, bowling and spending time with her family, friends, children and grandchildren. Kim and Rick leave behind their loving children, Rickey (Emily) Ross, Brandon (Kimmy) Ross, Dennis (Christian) Ross, Alexis (Johnathon Estrada) Ross, Robert (Diane) Teeters, Jordan (Kathleen) Davey, Wil (Alexa) Watkins, Collyn Baker, Jake Davey, Justin Davey and John Payne; grandchildren, Abigail, Karson, Fat Fat, Harmony, Kayden, Jordan Jr., Robert II, Austin, Andrea, Kaden and Arionna; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3-8pm at Judah Tabernacle Church, 3176 South High St., Columbus, OH, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
1971-2020 - 1959-2020
Rickey D. Ross, age 60 passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Rick is predeceased by his parents Frances E. Ross and James D. Ross and brothers Dennis R. Ross, James Daniel and Pastor Bill G. Ross. Rickey is survived by his siblings, Gloria (Mike) Bivens, Jan (Fred) Ross, Elizabeth (Terry) Webb, Robert (Yvonne) Thompson, Mark Kauntz, Matthew Ross, Rebecca Ross, Sally Ross and Joe Ross; also special extended family, Bill Smith, Kenneth Begley, John Hartley, Brian Selanders, John Woosley, Brenda Justice, Randy Littler and Jimmy Whittredge. Rick loved towing, riding motorcycles, fishing and spending time with his family, friends, children and grandchildren. Kimberly K. Ross, age 48, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Kim is predeceased by her parents James Cox and Marjorie Cox and sister Joni Nixten. Kim is survived by siblings, Tina Brown, Chris Cannady and James Cox; also special extended family, Bill Smith, Kenneth Begley, John Hartley, Brian Selanders, John Woosley, Brenda Justice, Randy Littler and Jimmy Whittredge. Kim loved ghost hunting, tanning, riding motorcycles, fishing, bowling and spending time with her family, friends, children and grandchildren. Kim and Rick leave behind their loving children, Rickey (Emily) Ross, Brandon (Kimmy) Ross, Dennis (Christian) Ross, Alexis (Johnathon Estrada) Ross, Robert (Diane) Teeters, Jordan (Kathleen) Davey, Wil (Alexa) Watkins, Collyn Baker, Jake Davey, Justin Davey and John Payne; grandchildren, Abigail, Karson, Fat Fat, Harmony, Kayden, Jordan Jr., Robert II, Austin, Andrea, Kaden and Arionna; as well as many loving extended family and friends. Friends and family may visit Friday, June 26, 2020 from 3-8pm at Judah Tabernacle Church, 3176 South High St., Columbus, OH, where a funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10am. Burial to directly follow at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.