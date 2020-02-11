The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
614-792-1471
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH 43065
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
old section of Union Cemetery
Kim Ann Cashner


1954 - 2020
Kim Ann Cashner Obituary
Cashner, Kim Ann
1954 - 2020
Kim Ann Cashner, 66, of Columbus, passed away on February 10, 2020 at the Kobacker House. Kim was born on January 13, 1954 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Ann Cashner, Jr. Kim is survived by her brother, Kenneth (Sharon) Cashner, III; and nephew, Kenneth Cashner, IV. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. Kim enjoyed music and being with friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Dierker, North Workshop, and the Kobacker House. Family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 PM at the RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 W. Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. A graveside service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 11 am in the old section of Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
