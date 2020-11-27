Burgess, Kim
1962 - 2020
Kim Burgess, age 58. Sunrise April 5, 1962 and Sunset November 16, 2020. PRIVATE Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, November 30, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Evergreen To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, livestream, and offer condolences to the BURGESS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com