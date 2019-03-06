|
|
Ferree, Kimberly
Kimberly Jo Ferree, 63, of Columbus, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:30 am–12 pm in the Huntington Chapel at the Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43223. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019