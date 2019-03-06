Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Ferree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Ferree

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Ferree Obituary
Ferree, Kimberly
Kimberly Jo Ferree, 63, of Columbus, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loved ones. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:30 am–12 pm in the Huntington Chapel at the Green Lawn Cemetery, 1000 Greenlawn Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43223. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing-Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.