Kimberly Grier

Grier, Kimberly
1968 - 2020
Kimberly Rochelle Vivens Grier, age 51. Sunrise August 13, 1968 and Sunset July 21, 2020. Private Visitation 11AM and Funeral 12PM Sunday, August 2, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Masks are Mandatory. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GRIER/VIVENS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com