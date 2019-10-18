|
Owens, Kimberly
1956 - 2019
"Life has changed, not ended." On October 17th God took to Himself, Kim Owens, a woman of grace. A great blanket of sadness covers the parish family of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, where Kim had served in the finance office for many years. Not feeling well, Kim left the office Friday telling everyone she would see them Monday. Within days an infection ravaged throughout her body, and with family and friends gathered around her in love and prayer, Kim took her first breath of celestial air. With that first breath we believe, with Jesus on one side and the Blessed Mother on the other side, she ran into the arms of her loving husband, Bob. Family and friends knew Kim longed for that great reunion since Bob's tragic death in Cambodia while on a mission trip in May of 2016. From that time on Kim continued Bob's passion for helping the orphaned children of Asia's Hope. Kim was such an example of faith, courage and selfless love with a heart that surrendered to doing whatever God would ask of her. With great dedication, Kim served her parish family as a lector and as a Eucharistic Minister. She supported the work and mission of the Catholic Foundation and worked tirelessly on the Bishop's Annual Appeal. We tip a glass of wine to our friend and commit ourselves to letting her joy be our joy. Kim will be greatly missed by her parents, Pearl and Mike McFarland; sister and brother-in-law, Connie and Mark Miller; brother, Andre May; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Willa Owens; nieces and nephews, and her church family. All services for Kim will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20 in the parish Life Center from 2-4pm, ending with the rosary. Family will again receive friends Monday morning from 10-11:30am in the church, with the Mass of Resurrection at 11:30am. Graveside services will be held at St. Joe's Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that gifts of remembrance be made to Asia's Hope (c/o of Our Lady of Perpetual Help), Guardian Angel Tuition Assistance Fund at Our Lady, or Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Daniel Millisor, and con-celebrated by Fr. James Colopy and Fr. Joseph Trapp. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019