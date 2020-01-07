|
|
Hollingshead, Kimmy
1989 - 2020
Kimmy (Cassel) Hollingshead, age 30, passed away on January 5, 2020 in Columbus, OH. She was born on September 29, 1989 to Donald E. and Elizabeth Cassel. She was a member of Wheel Mommies Facebook Group. She is survived by her loving husband, Josh Hollingshead; daughter, Athena Hollingshead; sisters, Stephanie (Scott) Rambo and Jennifer (Bobby) Duncan; uncle, Forrest (Cassie) Cassel; mother-in-law, Michelle Nungester; father-in-law, Jason Hollingshead; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and animal friends. Kimmy is preceded in death by her parents, sister Eva Jo Musick, grandmother Evelyn McCreary and uncle Charles Lawhead. Friends and Family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 and 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. North, Pickerington, OH 43147. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Violet Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020