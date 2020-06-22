Williams, King
1950 - 2020
King E Williams, age 70. Sunrise April 23, 1950 and Sunset June 12, 2020. Private Services entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The WILLIAMS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.