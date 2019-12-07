|
Dover, Kirk
Kirk Dover Sr, age 65, passed away on November 22, 2019. Kirk was a fun, loving dad to his three children, Ebony (Mario), Adoria, and Kirk II (Carrie). He was an over-the-top "spoil-em rotten" grandpa to his grandchildren (Amryn, Auri, Jay, Khyler, DaMon and DaJae). Kirk spent most of his working life in banking. He was a 1978 graduate of Central State University. He was preceded in death by his mother Joy Ann Dover, father Fred Dover and stepbrother William Bridges. While his siblings, Tarra Blackwell, Kriss Dover (Lisa) and Michael Davis are grieving, along with ex-wife, Kimeta, cousin, Ricky Allen, and a whole host of family and friends, we are also remembering the good times. Anyone who knew him surely has a fond "Chipper"/Kirk story. His adamant wish was not to have a formal service. On Saturday, December 28 there will be military honors from 11-11:30 a.m. at the Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel at 501 W. McCreight Avenue. We will focus on the many great times we had with him. To quote the famous Dr. Seuss regarding life: "Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened." With sorrow in our hearts, his family can still smile. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019